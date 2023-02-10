Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Down 58.5% in January

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the January 15th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
PIE stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $18.25. 38,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,170. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
