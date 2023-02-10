Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Down 58.5% in January

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the January 15th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

PIE stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $18.25. 38,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,170. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,513,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 463.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 40,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,446,000.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

