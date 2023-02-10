Investors Buy Large Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 16,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565,402 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355,601 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,085 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,583,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,076 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,464,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TRP opened at $40.91 on Friday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

