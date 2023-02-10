Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Sells $74,033.85 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Swayze also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $223,775.94.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IONS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

