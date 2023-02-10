IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Short Interest Down 98.0% in January

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

IP Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPZYF remained flat at $0.74 on Friday. IP Group has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

