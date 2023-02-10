IPVERSE (IPV) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $34,620.45 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get IPVERSE alerts:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

