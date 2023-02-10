iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Boosted by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 7.3% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $22,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. 329,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,254. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.