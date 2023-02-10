iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Down 80.1% in January

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the January 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.79.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTJ Get Rating ) by 210.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

