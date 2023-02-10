iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Down 80.1% in January

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the January 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.79.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJGet Rating) by 210.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.