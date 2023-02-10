iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $72.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.