iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,735 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of UBS Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,275,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.11. The stock had a trading volume of 422,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,861. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

