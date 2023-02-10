iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 280,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $408.89. The stock had a trading volume of 842,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,050. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.71.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

