ITT (NYSE:ITT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.95 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.08. 109,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,938. ITT has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $94.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.
ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.
