ITT (NYSE:ITT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.95 EPS.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.08. 109,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,938. ITT has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $94.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ITT by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,202,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ITT by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

