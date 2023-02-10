Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $185.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $163.56 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9,693.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $1,284,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

