Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 569 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DLR opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.13. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.