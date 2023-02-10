Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $476,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,459 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $291.51 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $218.52 and a one year high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.63 and a 200 day moving average of $303.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

