Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

