Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.20-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on J. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.50.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.70. 537,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,612. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.81.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.36%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after buying an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,980.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,235,000 after buying an additional 264,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Stories

