Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. ASML comprises 2.3% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 680.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on ASML from €815.00 ($876.34) to €615.00 ($661.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ASML from €650.00 ($698.92) to €700.00 ($752.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML traded down $11.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $652.20. 305,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $617.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $714.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

