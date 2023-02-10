Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Buys 2,106 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric accounts for about 3.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.01. The stock had a trading volume of 29,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $174.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,921 shares of company stock worth $2,989,248 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

