Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 1,358 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group makes up 4.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,567,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.95. 40,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,211. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.03 and a 52-week high of $334.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.30 and its 200 day moving average is $278.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

