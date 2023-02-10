Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 2,053 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.49. 398,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,597. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $53.31.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.