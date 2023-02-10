Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.29

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $4.52. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 303,075 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Jaguar Health ( NASDAQ:JAGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 823.56% and a negative net margin of 502.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -48.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAGX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

