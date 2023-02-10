JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $55.45

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.45, but opened at $53.42. JD.com shares last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 1,226,451 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

JD.com Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $673,008,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in JD.com by 461.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,931,000 after buying an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $110,942,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in JD.com by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $94,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

