Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €76.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($105.38) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a €72.50 ($77.96) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($92.47) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($106.45) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($87.10) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of BNR opened at €71.32 ($76.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €63.83 and a 200-day moving average of €64.56. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($46.30) and a one year high of €56.25 ($60.48).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

