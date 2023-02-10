Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Xponential Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Xponential Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%.

In related news, EVP Megan Moen sold 4,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $102,713.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,730.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 29.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

