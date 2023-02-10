Jefferies Financial Group Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $425.00

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLXGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $343.00.

Netflix Stock Down 1.2 %

NFLX stock opened at $362.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.69. The company has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $411.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Netflix by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.