Jefferies Financial Group Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $425.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $343.00.

NFLX stock opened at $362.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.69. The company has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $411.61.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Netflix by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

