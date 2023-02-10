JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at B. Riley

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JELD-WEN from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.27.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

JELD stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.31. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 137,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,032. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 105,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,360 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

