Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $421.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.31. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

