Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Down 82.3% in January

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the January 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jones Soda Price Performance

JSDA stock remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Soda has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Jones Soda worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

