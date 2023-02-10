Joystick Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.84 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0919 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $18.84 million and approximately $48,589.60 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.09103639 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $55,246.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

