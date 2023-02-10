Joystick Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $19.45 million and $55,524.36 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031760 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019575 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00220959 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002958 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.09103639 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $55,246.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

