JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €100.00 ($107.53) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 36.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($147.31) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on adidas in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on adidas in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($110.75) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of ADS traded up €2.26 ($2.43) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €156.26 ($168.02). The company had a trading volume of 426,865 shares. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($216.14). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €135.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €136.45.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

