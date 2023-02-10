Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 186,450 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,450 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.1% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $73,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.74. 1,667,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $159.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.02.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

