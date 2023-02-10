Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Ulta Beauty worth $31,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $516.61. 238,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,816. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $531.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $484.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

