Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 718,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,524 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $20,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after buying an additional 44,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,187 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.72. 117,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $37.59.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

