Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,518 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $25,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,852,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.61. 221,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $959,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,603. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

