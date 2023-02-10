Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,212,235 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 5,368.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212,235 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.62% of ChampionX worth $24,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ChampionX by 33.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 10,763.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ChampionX by 43.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ChampionX news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.87. 489,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

