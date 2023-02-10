Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 216,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,438,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Dollar Tree as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,162,000 after purchasing an additional 411,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.21. 220,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,541. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

