Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,170 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $37,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Linde by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Linde by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Linde by 16.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after purchasing an additional 703,724 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Linde by 7.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,003,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,739,000 after acquiring an additional 78,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.93. The stock had a trading volume of 665,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.61 and a 200 day moving average of $308.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $162.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $347.60.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.13.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

