Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,387,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,925,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Delta Air Lines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 521,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 270,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.24. 2,515,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,292,134. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

