Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.44) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JFHHF opened at $1.65 on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.