Justin Virgin Acquires 15,000,000 Shares of Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX:TMX) Stock

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX:TMX – Get Rating) insider Justin Virgin acquired 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,000.00 ($62,068.97).

Terrain Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.80.

About Terrain Minerals

Terrain Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of gold, base metals, and other mineral resources in Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Wild Viper gold exploration project located to the north of Leonora; and the Lort River project covering an area of 320 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

