Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in January

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kainos Group Price Performance

Shares of KNNNF stock remained flat at $25.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kainos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.