Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $110.83 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $110.83 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.38 or 0.00432197 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,185.90 or 0.28629496 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.33 or 0.00450462 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,558,706,259 coins and its circulating supply is 16,558,714,370 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,541,748,213 with 16,541,748,213.867613 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00633586 USD and is down -7.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,395,361.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

