Kaspa Self Reported Market Cap Hits $107.63 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $107.63 million and $2.37 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00432144 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,211.53 or 0.28647302 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.10 or 0.00452433 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,553,042,066 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,541,748,213 with 16,541,748,213.867613 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00633586 USD and is down -7.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,395,361.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.