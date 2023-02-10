Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Price Target to $35.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

SASR opened at $33.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $48.60.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Further Reading

