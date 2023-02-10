Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues Earnings Results

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Kellogg updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.21-$4.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 371,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,223,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Kellogg by 35.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

