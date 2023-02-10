Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $80.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.
KMPR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE KMPR opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. Kemper has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $68.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21.
In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Kemper by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Kemper by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kemper by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
