Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $47,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $181.23. The stock had a trading volume of 245,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,950. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

