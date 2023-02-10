Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Major Shareholder Sells $178,750.00 in Stock

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $178,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,487,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,149.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Morningside Venture Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

On Monday, February 6th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 40,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $275,200.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 30,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $207,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $342,500.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 80,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $544,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 6,114 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $41,514.06.

On Thursday, January 12th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $33,850.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 12,162 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $84,769.14.

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of KZR opened at $6.45 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 31.15, a current ratio of 31.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $441.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.