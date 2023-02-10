KILT Protocol (KILT) Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. One KILT Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $59,931,553,071,981.20 billion and approximately $62,098.26 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KILT Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

